Donald Trump Slams the Emmys, 'Saddened' by Low Ratings

President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the low ratings for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

The show had the second lowest viewership in Emmys history and the demo rating reached the lowest point ever.

Host Stephen Colbert made many Trump jokes throughout the night and even said hello to the president at the start of the show as he figured the politician would be watching, as he has plenty of time to comment on television and pop culture.

“I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the ‘DEPLORABLES,’” Trump tweeted.