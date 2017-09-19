Elle Fanning Shows Off Her Midriff While Strolling Around NYC!

Elle Fanning shows off her toned figure while taking a stroll!

The 19-year-old actress was spotted rocking a cool crop top look and a jacket while walking through Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday (September 18) in New York City.

Elle was recently spotted at the premiere of her film Mary Shelley alongside co-stars Maisie Williams and Douglas Booth at TIFF in Toronto, Canada.

If you missed Elle in the movie Three Generations when it was out in theaters earlier this year, you can now watch it on Netflix. She played a young transgender teen whose mother must track down his biological father to get legal consent for the transition.