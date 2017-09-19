Emma Stone Carries Hillary Clinton's New Book While Heading to the Set of 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert'!

Emma Stone is squeezing in some reading while on her promo grind!

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress was photographed walking into the Late Show With Stephen Colbert studio on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

Emma wore a pink patterned dress and held Hillary Clinton‘s new book, What Happened, in her hand while waving to fans on the rainy NYC street.

She is currently promoting her new movie, Battle of the Sexes, which recently premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.