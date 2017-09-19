Emma Stone Joins Billie Jean King at 'Battle of the Sexes' NYC Premiere!

Emma Stone joins Billie Jean King on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Battle of the Sexes on Tuesday (September 19) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress plays Billie in the film. Also in attendance at the premiere were co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Austin Stowell, and Elisabeth Shue.

Shonda Rhimes was also there to do an interview with the cast and she tweeted, “So excited to celebrate @billievsbobby and @billiejeanking tonight. #BattleOfTheSexes.”

FYI: Emma is wearing earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs, and rings by Vardui Kara and EF Collection. Andrea is wearing a Monse dress.

25+ pictures inside of Emma Stone and others at the premiere…