Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 11:42 pm

Emma Stone Joins Billie Jean King at 'Battle of the Sexes' NYC Premiere!

Emma Stone Joins Billie Jean King at 'Battle of the Sexes' NYC Premiere!

Emma Stone joins Billie Jean King on the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Battle of the Sexes on Tuesday (September 19) at the SVA Theatre in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress plays Billie in the film. Also in attendance at the premiere were co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Austin Stowell, and Elisabeth Shue.

Shonda Rhimes was also there to do an interview with the cast and she tweeted, “So excited to celebrate @billievsbobby and @billiejeanking tonight. #BattleOfTheSexes.”

FYI: Emma is wearing earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs, and rings by Vardui Kara and EF Collection. Andrea is wearing a Monse dress.

25+ pictures inside of Emma Stone and others at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 01
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 02
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 03
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 04
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 05
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 06
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 07
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 08
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 09
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 10
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 11
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 12
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 13
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 14
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 15
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 16
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 17
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 18
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 19
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 20
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 21
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 22
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 23
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 24
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 25
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 26
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 27
emma stone battle of the sexes nyc premiere 28

Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Andrea Riseborough, Austin Stowell, Billie Jean King, Elisabeth Shue, Emma Stone, Shonda Rhimes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr