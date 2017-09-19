Evie Clair Sings Emotional Tribute to Late Dad on 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Evie Clair bravely took the stage during the America’s Got Talent finals to deliver an emotional tribute to her late father, just days after he passed away.

The 13-year-old singer performed the song “What a Wonderful World” during the live taping on Tuesday (September 19) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Evie got praise from the judges for being able to stand on that stage so soon after her dad died and they told her that he is definitely watching her from above.

“My dad taught me after I start something to always finish it. That’s why I’m fighting to the end, just like he did,” Evie said in a pre-taped message.

Evie performed at her dad’s funeral last week with her sister.



