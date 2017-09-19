FKA Twigs & Salma Hayek Check Out Christopher Kane Fashion Show!

FKA Twigs keeps it cool as she makes her way out of the Christopher Kane Fashion Show held during London Fashion Week September 2017 on Monday (September 18) in London, England.

Thank you for having me yesterday @christopherkane, such a stunning and inspiring collection, me luv yah <3," the 29-year-old entertainer captioned with her Instagram post.

FKA was followed closely behind by Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault who also attended the presentation and sat front row.

“On my way to the #christopherkane #fashionshow,” Salma captioned with her own Instagram post ahead of the fashion show.