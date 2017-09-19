Tue, 19 September 2017 at 3:42 pm

FKA Twigs & Salma Hayek Check Out Christopher Kane Fashion Show!

FKA Twigs & Salma Hayek Check Out Christopher Kane Fashion Show!

FKA Twigs keeps it cool as she makes her way out of the Christopher Kane Fashion Show held during London Fashion Week September 2017 on Monday (September 18) in London, England.

Thank you for having me yesterday @christopherkane, such a stunning and inspiring collection, me luv yah <3," the 29-year-old entertainer captioned with her Instagram post.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of FKA Twigs

FKA was followed closely behind by Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault who also attended the presentation and sat front row.

“On my way to the #christopherkane #fashionshow,” Salma captioned with her own Instagram post ahead of the fashion show.
Just Jared on Facebook
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 01
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 02
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 03
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 04
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 05
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 06
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 07
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 08
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 09
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 10
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 11
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 12
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 13
fka twigs salma hayek check out christopher kane fashion show 14

Credit: Lia Toby; Photos: WENN
Posted to: FKA Twigs, Francois Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek Pinault

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr