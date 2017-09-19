Gigi & Bella Hadid Look Fierce While Stepping Out During London Fashion Week!

Gigi and Bella Hadid make any event look like a runway show – even stepping out from their hotel!

The 22-year-old and 20-year-old models were photographed hitting the town on Tuesday evening (September 19) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Both Gigi and Bella are in town for London Fashion Week, and were spotted backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Gigi recently revealed during a radio show that she’s been practicing her boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s accent- and even got pranked by her sister, Bella!