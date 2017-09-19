Top Stories
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 6:04 pm

Gigi Hadid Walks in Tommy Hilfiger Show with Siblings Bella & Anwar!

Gigi Hadid Walks in Tommy Hilfiger Show with Siblings Bella & Anwar!

Gigi Hadid walks the runway while debuting her new TOMMYNOW collection during London Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 19) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The 22-year-old model was joined on the runway at the end of the show by her collaborator, Tommy Hilfiger.

Gigi‘s siblings Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid both rocked the runway in some of her designs, as did a bunch of her model pals.

On Twitter, Gigi explained the design of the sweatshirt worn by Bella in the show. “the flower of life on it is meant to open the heart chakra of whomever looks at it 👁 and the evil eye will protect u !! xx 💙,” she wrote.

20+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and her siblings on the runway…

