Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry has made her relationship with boyfriend Alex Da Kid official on Instagram!

The 51-year-old actress has reportedly been dating the British music producer for two months.

“They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry,” a source told E! News.

Halle split from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez back in October 2015 and they finalized their divorce in December 2016. This is her first public relationship since then.

“My balance,” Halle captioned a photo on Instagram that showed her and Alex cuddling.

