Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!
Halle Berry has made her relationship with boyfriend Alex Da Kid official on Instagram!
The 51-year-old actress has reportedly been dating the British music producer for two months.
“They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry,” a source told E! News.
Halle split from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez back in October 2015 and they finalized their divorce in December 2016. This is her first public relationship since then.
“My balance,” Halle captioned a photo on Instagram that showed her and Alex cuddling.
