Jada Pinkett Smith Fires Back at Claims She's a Scientologist

Former Scientologist Leah Remini has claimed that Jada Pinkett-Smith is a practicing Scientologist, and she’s now firing back.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist,” Jada tweeted to her followers in response. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Leah famously left the Church of Scientology, and now has a television show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to expose stories from former members of the religion.

