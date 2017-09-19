Jada Pinkett Smith Fires Back at Claims She's a Scientologist
Former Scientologist Leah Remini has claimed that Jada Pinkett-Smith is a practicing Scientologist, and she’s now firing back.
“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist,” Jada tweeted to her followers in response. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”
You can read all of Jada‘s tweets below.
Leah famously left the Church of Scientology, and now has a television show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, to expose stories from former members of the religion.
I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.
— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017