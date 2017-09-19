Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 7:10 pm

Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin, & Jourdan Dunn Walk in Tommy Hilfiger's London Show

Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin, & Jourdan Dunn Walk in Tommy Hilfiger's London Show

Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin, and Jourdan Dunn walk down the runway during Tommy Hilfiger’s TOMMYNOW show held during London Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 19) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The three models were joined by other models like Presley Gerber, Georgia May Jagger, Sara Sampaio, and more.

Gigi Hadid‘s designs were put on display during the show and she walked the runway with her siblings!

“Thank you for having me again @tommyhilfiger and @gigihadid always such an awesome show!! ❤️✌🏼 #tommynow #tommyXgigi,” Sara wrote on her Instagram account.
Photos: Getty
