'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Josh Duhamel Flaunts His Biceps After Sweaty Workout Sesh

Looking good, Josh Duhamel!

The 44-year-old Transformers: The Last Knight actor showed off his fit physique after a sweaty trip to the gym on Saturday (September 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.

He stopped to sit down and take a phone call before heading home.

The next day, Josh stepped out for a solo coffee run before taking his and Fergie‘s four-year-old son Axl (not pictured) to a birthday party.

The father-son duo reportedly got a caricature made of them!

Josh was not wearing his wedding ring during his outings, as he and Fergie announced last week that they separated earlier this year. The couple rang in eight years of marriage back in January and celebrated in Hawaii.

Josh has been busy working on his upcoming movie The Buddy Games. See the latest set photos here.
