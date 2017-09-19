Justin Bieber & Marilyn Manson End Feud Over T-Shirt Design

Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson have quickly squashed their beef.

The 23-year-old pop singer and the 48-year-old rocker were involved in a feud that started last week after Marilyn called Justin a “real piece of s–t” after Justin started using an unauthorized photo of Marilyn on one of his Purpose Tour T-shirts that with the phrase “Bigger Than Satan…Bieber” written on it.

Marilyn shared during an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday (September 19) that Justin reached out through text to apologize.

“I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction,” Justin‘s text read. “Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts, I’m so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an a–hole or even just was an a–hole, I’m sorry?”

“Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off,” Justin wrote in another text. “Again, my bad. If I was an a–hole, that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that. I don’t really care about the media. I just wanted to make sure you and I were good ’cause I like you.”

“We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud,” Marilyn responded. “Let’s turn it upside down and f— the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don’t apologize. You weren’t an a–hole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn’t out to get you. If not, I’ll try to avoid more questions today on Stern.”