AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:29 pm

Justin Timberlake Wishes 'Bro' Jimmy Fallon Happy Birthday - See the Photo!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon‘s bromance is alive and well!

The 40-year-old actor and musician took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 19) to wish his close pal Happy Birthday on his 43rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon ‼️ Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches… OOOH, and who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?! Yeah… I remember that too! Just two bros. Hanging out. Doing bro stuff,” Justin captioned the below photo.

The guys have been close friends over the years. Over the summer, Justin and Jimmy‘s families vacationed together in the Hamptons.

