K-Pop Group BTS Is Already Breaking Records With Their New Album, 'Love Yourself: Her'!

BTS just dropped their new album, Love Yourself: Her – and they’re already making history!

As of the album’s release on Monday, Love Yourself: Her has topped the iTunes album charts at No. 1 in a whopping 73 countries, which is the largest debut number for any South Korean artist according to the group’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

Lead single “DNA” also debuted at No. 4 in the United States, as well as hitting the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 29 countries.

Plus, with physical orders being tracked for the first time in North America, the group is anticipated to make their highest debut yet on the Billboard charts.

And that’s not all: the music video for “DNA” already has 20 million views in less than 24 hours, making it the fastest K-Pop video of all time to do so.

Congratulations, boys!