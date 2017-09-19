Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 7:53 pm

Kate Winslet & Justin Timberlake's 'Wonder Wheel' Debuts New Poster & Images!

New images from the upcoming Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel, starring Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake, have been released!

In the film’s official poster, Kate is seen relaxing on a bed in an apartment with the sun beaming into the room while the Wonder Wheel looms in the background.

The upcoming movie tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.

Juno Temple and Jim Belushi also star in the film, set to hit theaters on December 1.
Photos: Amazon Studios
