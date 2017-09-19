Top Stories
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:55 pm

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Promo Has a Fun Throwback Moment!

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Promo Has a Fun Throwback Moment!

The extended promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ tenth season anniversary just arrived, and it gives a little throwback to the original opening where Kim is late and poses in front of her sisters!

The promo shows all the Kardashian and Jenner crew – Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner – heading to their photo shoot for the new season.

The tenth anniversary season kicks off this Sunday at 9pm ET on E! Be sure to check it out! In the meantime, get pumped by watching the promo below…
