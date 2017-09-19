Top Stories
Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Reunite Amid Explicit Tape Scandal

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish, his pregnant wife, were seen out together today amid the scandal.

The 38-year-old actor and his 33-year-old wife were seen going out to lunch on Tuesday (September 19) in the Los Angeles area.

If you did not know, Kevin is reportedly being extorted by a woman he engaged in “sexually suggestive” conduct with and he has since apologized to his wife and kids. These photos are the first time the couple has been seen together since this news broke.

Kevin is reportedly in talks with the FBI to find the person trying to extort him.
Just Jared on Facebook
