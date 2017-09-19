Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:40 am

Kim Kardashian Does Her Best Kourtney Impression - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian Does Her Best Kourtney Impression - Watch Now!

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ new YouTube show, Ellen’s Show Me More Show, and answered Ellen’s Burning Questions!

During the video, Kim answered questions like “What is your favorite Kanye West song?” and “What Sex and the City character are you?”

Then, she was tasked with doing her best Kourtney Kardashian impression, which was just Kim saying, “Yea…ok…yea.”

Also pictured inside: Kourtney wearing a gold dress at a photo shoot on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian impression 04

Photos: Backgrid
