Kirsten Dunst Says 'Woodshock' Has Been in the Works for Years

Kirsten Dunst is featured on the cover of C Magazine‘s October 2017 issue.

Here is what the 35-year-old actress had to share about making her movie Woodshock with directors Laura and Kate Mulleavy, the Rodarte designers:

On working with the Mulleavy sisters: “Well, I’ve known their work for so long as fashion designers, and every runway show feels like its own film. So, for me, they were making films already, and when it came to this film, we had prepared it together very intimately before we went out to shoot it. Once we were there, we were so emotionally in tune with each other. I was just impressed about how it felt like second nature to the both of them and I didn’t feel like I was working with some inexperienced director. I think that most directors’ first films are their best work.”

On how she prepared for the role: “I had just finished Fargo when I read the final draft of the script. I knew it was going to be an emotional journey, so I went into my own way of working with the lady that I collaborate with. I hate to call her [an acting coach] because she’s so much more than that. It’s not like we run scenes or lines; it’s more about trying to understand the unconscious mind and using dreams, books, discussions and songs to make this character as rich as possible. It’s a little like creative therapy.”

On her first impression of the script: “Well, this started a long time ago, back in 2010. Laura, Kate and I were in Italy (they were doing a show at Pitti Uomo). We were up one night and they were like, ‘We’ve been writing.’ It was actually a short period film at the time, and we read it knowing that we wanted to make something together. It was something we talked about for years before we actually made it.”

