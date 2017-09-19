Kirsten Dunst Sports Sheer Dress & Flowers for 'Woodshock' LA Premiere

Kirsten Dunst stepped out in a sheer dress for the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie Woodshock!

The 35-year-old actress hit the red carpet for the big night held at ArcLight Cinemas on Monday (September 18) in Hollywood.

Kirsten looked lovely in the lacy powder blue ensemble, which was adorned with ruffles and gold details.

She completed her look with small white flowers in her hair and draped around her waist.

Kirsten was joined by co-writers and co-directors Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the sisters behind the fashion brand Rodarte.

Nathalie Love, Miranda July, and Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson were also there to show their support.

Woodshock is drama/thriller that tells the story of a woman who falls deeper into paranoia after taking a deadly drug. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 22.

ICYMI, Kirsten recently opened up about her and Jesse Plemons‘ upcoming wedding plans.

FYI: Kirsten is wearing Rodarte.

