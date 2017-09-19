Top Stories
Laura Dern Says She's Giving Her Emmy To Her Mother Diane: 'My Mentor'

Laura Dern just won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards for Big Little Lies, but she’s actually not keeping her award — she’s planning on giving it to her mother, actress Diane Ladd.

“I think I’m gonna give this to my mom — my original actress, mentor, inspiration,” the 50-year-old actress told ET. “I definitely want to have her have this. But, yes, I’m telling her right now with you that ‘Mom, I want you to have this.’ She wanted to be here, but she’s a working actor.”

“I’m in,” Laura added about the possibility of another season. “I think all of the girls feel excited and ‘in.’ The challenge is getting everyone together at the same time, when everyone’s available, and seeing if Liane [Moriarty], you know, what she wants to offer, because it came with her book first, so, we’ll see. I’m hoping. It would be beautiful.”

Pictured: Laura joining Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee at the Canadian consulate’s celebration for the Canadian Emmy Nominees at the Official Residence Of Canada on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.
Credit: Emma McIntyre, FayesVision; Photos: Getty, WENN
