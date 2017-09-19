Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:38 pm

Light Balance Lights Up the Stage with Dance Performance for 'AGT' Finals - Watch Now!

Light Balance Lights Up the Stage with Dance Performance for 'AGT' Finals - Watch Now!

The light-up dance crew Light Balance brought their signature moves to the stage for their final performance on America’s Got Talent.

The group, who got a golden buzzer from the show’s host Tyra Banks, got to be the final act of the night during the live taping on Tuesday (September 19) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Light Balance danced to the Jason Derulo song “Get Ugly” and all of the judges were on their feet at the end of the act.

Make sure to vote now if you want them to win!


Light Balance: Light Up Dance Crew Delivers Amazing Performance
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Light Balance

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr