Light Balance Lights Up the Stage with Dance Performance for 'AGT' Finals - Watch Now!

The light-up dance crew Light Balance brought their signature moves to the stage for their final performance on America’s Got Talent.

The group, who got a golden buzzer from the show’s host Tyra Banks, got to be the final act of the night during the live taping on Tuesday (September 19) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Light Balance danced to the Jason Derulo song “Get Ugly” and all of the judges were on their feet at the end of the act.

Make sure to vote now if you want them to win!



Light Balance: Light Up Dance Crew Delivers Amazing Performance