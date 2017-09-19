Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:33 am

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Street Style During Madrid Fashion Week

Lindsay Lohan was all smiles as she visited a Madrid theme park!

The 31-year-old actress stopped by to ride some of the attractions on Monday (September 18) in Madrid, Spain.

Lindsay was taking a break from attending Madrid Fashion Week shows.

She rocked a long denim coat over a white slip dress, yellow platform shoes, and oversized sunglasses.

That same day, Lindsay checked out the presentation of the Jorge Vazquez Spring/Summer 2018 collection at Santo Mauro Hotel.

She dazzled in a long red dress covered in gold studs, which she paired with matching gold heels. Lindsay completed her look with gold jewelry, red lipstick, and red nails.

