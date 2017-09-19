Meg Ryan & John Mellencamp Show Sweet PDA After Reuniting

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp stepped out for a romantic walk in the Big Apple!

The 55-year-old actress and the 65-year-old musician wrapped their arms around each other as they enjoyed the sunshine on Saturday (September 16) in New York City.

They also stopped to indulge in some ice cream and coffee.

The duo matched in all black ensembles – Meg wore a sleeveless dress and a crossbody bag with sneakers, while John opted for a button-up that showcased his tattoos.

This past summer, it was announced that Meg and John were back together after having rekindled their romance for several months.

They were spotted in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts back in May, and were seen out and about in NYC in March as well.

Around that time, John gave an interview where he said Meg hated him after their breakup.

They split back in 2014 after dating for three years. John then went on to date Christie Brinkley, but they also called it quits after a year.