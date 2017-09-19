Mel B Rocks Rainbow Hair for 'America's Got Talent' Finals!

Mel B is never one to shy away from unique fashion choices and she decided to test out rainbow hair for her latest look!

The 42-year-old singer had blue, yellow, green, and purple dye in her hair for the America’s Got Talent finals taping on Tuesday (September 19) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Mel also wore a sheer white bodysuit that showed off her undergarments.

“I did my 1st Time lapse today boom yippee AGT here I come 🌈let’s fly over the rainbow like unicorns,” Mel captioned the below video of her makeup process.