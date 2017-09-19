Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 11:30 am

Mystery Woman in Kevin Hart's Explicit Video Identified

Mystery Woman in Kevin Hart's Explicit Video Identified
  • Montia Sabbag is reportedly the woman in the video – TMZ
  • Find out why Victoria Arlen wore pink on the DWTS debut – Just Jared Jr
  • Brie Larson is getting ready to film with the Avengers! – Lainey Gossip
  • Gossip Girl had many famous guest stars you may not remember – TooFab
  • Did Melissa McCarthy know about Sean Spicer‘s cameo? – MTV
  • Here are the Emmy moments you probably missed – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kevin Hart, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr