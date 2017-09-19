Pink Rocks Out With Daughter Willow at Kaaboo Music Fest!
Pink had a very special guest accompany her to Kaaboo Del Mar music festival!
The 38-year-old musician was joined by her six-year-old daughter Willow at the annual music and arts fest on Saturday (September 16) at in Del Mar, Calif.
Pink took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of the duo together, getting ready to rock out.
“We’re here,” Pink wrote, later adding, “Well that was fun 😀😍#kaboodelmar #thanks”
That weekend, the festival also featured performances from Jason Derulo, Machine Gun Kelly and Logic!
20+ pictures inside from Kaaboo Del Mar…