Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Performs Uplifting Song for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals! (Video)
Kechi, who survived a plane crash as a child, is back with an uplifting performance of the song "Conqueror" for her final performance on the America's Got Talent stage!

The 27-year-old singer sounded amazing while performing the Estelle song during the live taping at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

Kechi, I just love you. Everything about you. That wasn’t a song. That was an anthem," Simon Cowell said while judging the performance. “You’ve become an artist, not a contestant… And the night you needed to it, you just did it.”


