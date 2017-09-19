Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Split (Report)

Rachel Bilson and her longtime love Hayden Christensen have reportedly broken up.

“She’s full-time back in L.A. He’s in Toronto,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple. “They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months.”

Another source added, “They are completely, officially done.”

The couple have been infamously quiet about their relationship for years. They met on the set of their film Jumper in 2008 and began dating that year. They welcomed daughter Briar Rose, in October of 2014.

Rachel and Hayden were seen out together just last month, and she recently discussed the possibility of having more children.

We have reached out to reps for a statement to see if this report is true.