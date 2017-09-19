Rihanna Looks Lovely in Lilac for Fenty Beauty Launch in London

Rihanna hits the carpet in a lilac-colored dress while attending the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch event on Tuesday (September 19) at Harvey Nichols in London, England.

The 29-year-old entertainer recently released the makeup line at Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores around the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Scottish singer Tallia Storm was in attendance at the event and she shared a video clip from inside. “Only when @rihanna throws a party it would be this LIT 😱😱😍😍😱🔥 #FentyBeauty @HarveyNichols,” she tweeted.

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna at the launch event…