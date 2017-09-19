Top Stories
Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 5:24 pm

Rihanna Looks Lovely in Lilac for Fenty Beauty Launch in London

Rihanna Looks Lovely in Lilac for Fenty Beauty Launch in London

Rihanna hits the carpet in a lilac-colored dress while attending the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Launch event on Tuesday (September 19) at Harvey Nichols in London, England.

The 29-year-old entertainer recently released the makeup line at Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores around the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Scottish singer Tallia Storm was in attendance at the event and she shared a video clip from inside. “Only when @rihanna throws a party it would be this LIT 😱😱😍😍😱🔥 #FentyBeauty @HarveyNichols,” she tweeted.

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna at the launch event…

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 01
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 02
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 03
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 04
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 05
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 06
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 07
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 08
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 09
rihanna fenty beauty launch london 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr