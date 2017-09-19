Sara Carson & Her Dogs Perform Fun Tricks for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Sara Carson and her dog Hero, as well as some other adorable dogs, are back with more tricks for the America’s Got Talent finals!

The dog act wowed the judges while performing during the live taping on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

Sara originally got two no votes from the judges during her first audition and the only reason why she continued was because Simon Cowell campaigned for her to move forward. He got Howie Mandel to change his no to a yes!

Watch the video below.



Sara and Hero: Dogs And Trainer Deliver Amazing Routine