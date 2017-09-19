Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 9:16 pm

Sara Carson & Her Dogs Perform Fun Tricks for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Sara Carson & Her Dogs Perform Fun Tricks for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Sara Carson and her dog Hero, as well as some other adorable dogs, are back with more tricks for the America’s Got Talent finals!

The dog act wowed the judges while performing during the live taping on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

Sara originally got two no votes from the judges during her first audition and the only reason why she continued was because Simon Cowell campaigned for her to move forward. He got Howie Mandel to change his no to a yes!

Watch the video below.


Sara and Hero: Dogs And Trainer Deliver Amazing Routine
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Sara Carson

