Selena Gomez Gets Caught in the Rain While Filming in NYC!

Selena Gomez sure is a trooper!

The 25-year-old actress and singer was spotted powering through a scene in the rain for her upcoming Woody Allen movie on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena looked like she was in a hurry on the soggy streets, carrying large bags and scurrying across the street for the scene.

Earlier in the day, Selena was spotted around town carrying her adorable new pup, Charles.

She and her boyfriend The Weeknd have been posting photos and videos of the new dog on their Instagram Stories as well.