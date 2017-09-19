Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:04 pm

Shonda Rhimes Calls This Year's History-Making Emmys 'Embarrassing'

Shonda Rhimes Calls This Year's History-Making Emmys 'Embarrassing'

Shonda Rhimes was not a big fan of this year’s Emmy Awards.

The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator said that she’s worried that after this year’s historic big wins will make the TV industry think that they’ve made enough progress.

“It’s embarrassing, frankly,” Shonda told Vanity Fair. “To me, it feels embarrassing that we are still in a place in which we still have to note these moments.” “I’m hoping that it’s not a trend. I’m hoping that people don’t feel satisfied because they saw a lot of people win, and then think that we’re done.”

Donald Glover became the first African American to win an Emmy for Comedy Directing while Lena Waithe became the first African American women to win a Comedy Writing award for Master of None.

“I’m hoping that it’s not a trend,” Shonda said. “I’m hoping that people don’t feel satisfied because they saw a lot of people win, and then think that we’re done.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shonda Rhimes

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr