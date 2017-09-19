Shonda Rhimes Calls This Year's History-Making Emmys 'Embarrassing'

Shonda Rhimes was not a big fan of this year’s Emmy Awards.

The 47-year-old Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator said that she’s worried that after this year’s historic big wins will make the TV industry think that they’ve made enough progress.

“It’s embarrassing, frankly,” Shonda told Vanity Fair. “To me, it feels embarrassing that we are still in a place in which we still have to note these moments.” “I’m hoping that it’s not a trend. I’m hoping that people don’t feel satisfied because they saw a lot of people win, and then think that we’re done.”

Donald Glover became the first African American to win an Emmy for Comedy Directing while Lena Waithe became the first African American women to win a Comedy Writing award for Master of None.

