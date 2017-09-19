Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 2:23 pm

'The Deuce' Renewed for Season Two at HBO!

'The Deuce' Renewed for Season Two at HBO!

The Deuce, HBO’s new show starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, has been renewed for a second season!

“We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with master storytellers David Simon and George Pelecanos,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said (via Variety). “Their unique gift for immersing the audience in their dark and edgy worlds brings a brilliant verisimilitude unlike any other. With the remarkably talented Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco leading an exceptional cast, we look forward to delving deeper as this captivating story evolves.”

In the show, James plays a set of twins – Vincent and Frankie Martino – and Maggie plays sex worker Eileen “Candy” Merrell

The show debuted earlier this month to strong reviews.

