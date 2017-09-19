Top Stories
Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:41 pm

Tom Brady & Ivanka Trump Never Dated, Source Sounds Off on Anthony Scaramucci's Comments About Gisele

Tom Brady & Ivanka Trump Never Dated, Source Sounds Off on Anthony Scaramucci's Comments About Gisele

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made a bold statement on TMZ Live this week when he said Gisele Bundchen‘s “jealousy” was probably the reason that Tom Brady did not attend the Patriots’ White House visit earlier this year.

“There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go. Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know. I just think there was a possession that caused a rub,” Anthony said.

Sources tell People that Tom and Ivanka never dated, and called everything he said about Gisele‘s supposed “jealousy” complete “bulls–t.”

Tom himself said the reason he did not go to the White House was to spend time with his sick mom.
Photos: Getty
