Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Get Star Support at Simply Shakespeare Benefit!

Tom Hanks keeps close to his wife Rita Wilson while hitting the carpet at their 2017 Simply Shakespeare Benefit Gala held at the Freud Playhouse at UCLA on Monday (September 18) in Westwood, Calif.

The happy couple, who have hosted the event since 1990, were joined by Finn Wittrock, Ben Harper and his pregnant wife Jaclyn Matfus, Evan Handler, Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan, Bobby Moynihan, Alfred Molina and Michael Chiklis.

The benefit is held to raise funds for The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, which says it’s ‘committed to continuous quality improvements of its artistry and to establishing a world-class Shakespeare company engaging the finest talent in the world.’



