Adriana Lima Says New Competition Series 'American Beauty Star' Is 'Easiest Job'!

Adriana Lima is gorgeous in white while attending the premiere of her new Lifetime competition series American Beauty Star held at Gramercy Terrace at The Gramercy Park Hotel on Tuesday (September 19) in New York City.

The 36-year-old supermodel was joined by celebrity makeup artist Sir John, Vogue beauty editor Sarah Brown, and photographer Russell James, who all make appearances on the show set to premiere on Thursday (September 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adriana Lima

Adriana confirmed that she took dialect classes and worked at slowing down her speech to host the show. “There’s not such a thing as slowdown for me. I don’t know what that means in any possible way,” Adriana joked. “[Hosting is] the easiest job I had in my life.”

Ahead of the premiere of the new competition series, Adriana teamed up with Vogue to teach how she completes a party-ready look with just two minutes to spare – Watch below!



Adriana Lima Gets Ready for a Night Out | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Alice + Olivia dress with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.