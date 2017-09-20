Alicia Vikander & James Corden Debut 'Tomb Raider' Trailer On 'The Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Hot off the heels of the premiere of the very first Tomb Raider trailer, Alicia Vikander made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (September 19)!

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress appeared on stage after James learned that she had been cast to play the role of Lara Croft, who was first played by Angelina Jolie over a decade ago.

James takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft – a part he claims was made for him, and not Alicia. “I’m so angry at my agent,” James declared. “You’re far too glamorous, you look nothing like Lara Croft” – Watch the hilarious bit below!

Alicia also sat down for a nightly discussion with fellow guests Zach Woods and Luke Wilson.



James Wants to Be Lara Croft

