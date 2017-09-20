Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 3:27 pm

Alicia Vikander & James Corden Debut 'Tomb Raider' Trailer On 'The Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Alicia Vikander & James Corden Debut 'Tomb Raider' Trailer On 'The Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Hot off the heels of the premiere of the very first Tomb Raider trailer, Alicia Vikander made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (September 19)!

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress appeared on stage after James learned that she had been cast to play the role of Lara Croft, who was first played by Angelina Jolie over a decade ago.

James takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft – a part he claims was made for him, and not Alicia. “I’m so angry at my agent,” James declared. “You’re far too glamorous, you look nothing like Lara Croft” – Watch the hilarious bit below!

Alicia also sat down for a nightly discussion with fellow guests Zach Woods and Luke Wilson.


James Wants to Be Lara Croft

Click inside to watch the rest of Alicia Vikander’s appearance on The Late Late Show…


10-Year-Old Alicia Vikander Loved Bruce Willis

We’ve Got a Melania, Robert Mueller & Paul Ryan for the Trump Movie
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
