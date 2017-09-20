The finale of America’s Got Talent is starting NOW and there are going to be some amazing guest performers hitting the stage to perform with the talented contestants!

The two-hour finale will feature all of the acts getting the chance to shine, some with their favorite artists. Then, we’ll find out who will win the $1 million grand prize.

The act who wins will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show in November at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The ratings for America’s Got Talent this season have been huge and the performance episode on Thursday night reached three-year highs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale – Guest Performers Lineup!

Kelly Clarkson

Shania Twain

Derek Hough

James Arthur

Kevin Nealon

Jeff Dunham

AGT season two winner Terry Fator

