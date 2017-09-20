Top Stories
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Emma Stone Had a Funny Photo Fail in Picture with Hillary Clinton!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 8:14 pm

'America's Got Talent' Finale - Guest Performers Lineup!

'America's Got Talent' Finale - Guest Performers Lineup!

The finale of America’s Got Talent is starting NOW and there are going to be some amazing guest performers hitting the stage to perform with the talented contestants!

The two-hour finale will feature all of the acts getting the chance to shine, some with their favorite artists. Then, we’ll find out who will win the $1 million grand prize.

The act who wins will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show in November at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The ratings for America’s Got Talent this season have been huge and the performance episode on Thursday night reached three-year highs.

Click inside for the list of guest performers…

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale – Guest Performers Lineup!

Kelly Clarkson
Shania Twain
Derek Hough
James Arthur
Kevin Nealon
Jeff Dunham
AGT season two winner Terry Fator

READ MORE ABOUT AGT:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr