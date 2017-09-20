'America's Got Talent' Finale - Guest Performers Lineup!
The finale of America’s Got Talent is starting NOW and there are going to be some amazing guest performers hitting the stage to perform with the talented contestants!
The two-hour finale will feature all of the acts getting the chance to shine, some with their favorite artists. Then, we’ll find out who will win the $1 million grand prize.
The act who wins will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show in November at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The ratings for America’s Got Talent this season have been huge and the performance episode on Thursday night reached three-year highs.
Click inside for the list of guest performers…
Kelly Clarkson
Shania Twain
Derek Hough
James Arthur
Kevin Nealon
Jeff Dunham
AGT season two winner Terry Fator
