Top Stories
Darci Lynne Farmer &amp; Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List &amp; Photos!

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 10:34 am

Anthony Rapp & Wilson Cruz Talk Gay Romance in 'Star Trek: Discovery': 'Anyone Would Be Happy'

Anthony Rapp & Wilson Cruz Talk Gay Romance in 'Star Trek: Discovery': 'Anyone Would Be Happy'

Sonequa Martin-Green and co-star Wilson Cruz are all smiles as they hit the carpet together at the premiere of their new series Star Trek: Discovery held at The Cinerama Dome on Tuesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress and Wilson, 43, were joined at the event by their other cast mates Anthony Rapp and his boyfriend Teerakeni, Michelle Yeoh, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, Sam Vartholomeos, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Kenneth Mitchell, Mary Chieffo, James Frain and Sonequa‘s husband Kenric Green.

Also in attendance to show their support was Star Trek‘s Nichelle Nichols, Julie Chen and husband Leslie Moonves, Star Trek: Voyager‘s Robert Picardo, and Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Anthony Montgomery.

Anthony and Wilson‘s characters, who share a romance in the show, will be the Star Trek series first openly gay characters.

“It’s the first time two human beings were born themselves and in love with each other as the same gender,” Anthony told CBSN. “Even that he’s Latino and I’m white. We are also colleagues. It’s part of the fabric of it. Anyone would be happy [about the relationship].”

FYI: Sonequa is wearing Georges Chakra Couture. Mary is wearing is a Parker dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Rene Caovilla shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 01
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 02
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 03
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 04
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 05
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 06
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 07
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 08
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 09
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 10
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 11
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 12
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 13
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 14
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 15
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 16
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 17
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 18
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 19
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 20
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 21
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 22
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 23
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 24
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 25
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 26
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 27
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 28
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 29
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 30
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 31
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 32
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 33
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 34
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 35
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 36
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 37
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 38
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 39
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 40
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 41
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 42
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 43
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 44
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 45
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 46
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 47
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 48
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 49
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 50
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 51
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 52
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 53
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 54
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 55
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 56
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 57
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 58
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 59
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 60
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 61
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 62
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 63
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 64
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 65
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 66
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 67
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 68
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 69
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 70
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 71
anthony rapp wilson cruz talk gay romance in star trek discovery 72

Credit: Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Anthony Montgomery, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones., James Frain, Jason Isaacs, Julie Chen, Kenneth Mitchell, Kenric Green, Leslie Moonves, Mary Chieffo, Mary Wiseman, Michelle Yeoh, Nichelle Nichols, Rainn Wilson, Robert Picardo, Sam Vartholomeos, Shazad Latif, Sonequa Martin-Green, Teerakeni, Wilson Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr