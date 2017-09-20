Anthony Rapp & Wilson Cruz Talk Gay Romance in 'Star Trek: Discovery': 'Anyone Would Be Happy'

Sonequa Martin-Green and co-star Wilson Cruz are all smiles as they hit the carpet together at the premiere of their new series Star Trek: Discovery held at The Cinerama Dome on Tuesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress and Wilson, 43, were joined at the event by their other cast mates Anthony Rapp and his boyfriend Teerakeni, Michelle Yeoh, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, Sam Vartholomeos, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Kenneth Mitchell, Mary Chieffo, James Frain and Sonequa‘s husband Kenric Green.

Also in attendance to show their support was Star Trek‘s Nichelle Nichols, Julie Chen and husband Leslie Moonves, Star Trek: Voyager‘s Robert Picardo, and Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Anthony Montgomery.

Anthony and Wilson‘s characters, who share a romance in the show, will be the Star Trek series first openly gay characters.

“It’s the first time two human beings were born themselves and in love with each other as the same gender,” Anthony told CBSN. “Even that he’s Latino and I’m white. We are also colleagues. It’s part of the fabric of it. Anyone would be happy [about the relationship].”

FYI: Sonequa is wearing Georges Chakra Couture. Mary is wearing is a Parker dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Jimmy Choo clutch, and Rene Caovilla shoes.