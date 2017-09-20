Bernie Casey Dead - 'Revenge of the Nerds' Actor Dies at 78

Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 7:10 pm

Bernie Casey has sadly died at the age of 78, according to TMZ.

The actor reportedly died peacefully on Wednesday (September 20) surrounded by loved ones in a L.A. hospital after recently falling ill.

Bernie famously starred in over 80 movies including Revenge of the Nerds, in which he played the head of the Lambda Lambda Lambda fraternity, U.N. Jefferson, and I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, in which he played neighborhood activist John Slade. He was also in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

In addition to acting, Bernie played in the NFL as a Pro Bowl wide receiver in the ’60s.

Our thoughts are with Bernie‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

