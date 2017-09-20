Beyonce Checks Out 'Aladdin' on Broadway in NYC!

Beyonce flashes a huge smile as she heads to her ride on Tuesday night (September 19) in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer looked super chic in sunglasses, a cutout-hoodie, and a mini-skirt as she attended a showing of Aladdin on Broadway.

Across town, Beyonce‘s husband Jay-Z was spotted heading to dinner with a friend as he left his office.

Over the weekend, Beyonce and Jay-Z made their first official appearance after welcoming their twins at Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball.

