Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in October!

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 4:30 pm

'Big Brother' 2017 - Top Three Finalists Reminder Before Tonight's Finale!

The finale of Big Brother is set to air in just a couple of hours!

We will finally know which house guest will be taking home the coveted $500,000 prize after a grueling time inside the Big Brother house.

This year, the jury members include past house guests Kevin, Alex, Raven, Jason, Matt, Mark, Elena, and Cody, all of whom were evicted in earlier weeks of the season.

Be sure to tune into CBS tonight to find out who wins!

Click through the slideshow to see who is left in the house and competing for the grand prize tonight…
