Wed, 20 September 2017 at 8:51 pm
Blac Chyna Rocks Blonde Curly Hair While Walking Into the Airport!
Blac Chyna debuts a fresh new look!
The 29-year-old reality star was spotted departing on a flight on Wednesday (September 20) at LAX in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna
Chyna flipped her blonde curls in a black ensemble while smiling for cameras while heading into the airport.
On Monday (September 19), Chyna posted a super hot video on her Instagram showing off her curves, set to the sound of K. Forest‘s “Reverse.”
Watch the clip below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN.com, BACKGRID Posted to: Blac Chyna
Sponsored Links by ZergNet