Blac Chyna Rocks Blonde Curly Hair While Walking Into the Airport!

Blac Chyna debuts a fresh new look!

The 29-year-old reality star was spotted departing on a flight on Wednesday (September 20) at LAX in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Chyna flipped her blonde curls in a black ensemble while smiling for cameras while heading into the airport.

On Monday (September 19), Chyna posted a super hot video on her Instagram showing off her curves, set to the sound of K. Forest‘s “Reverse.”

Watch the clip below!