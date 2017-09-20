Brandon Thomas Lee & Pyper America Smith Couple Up at Tommy Hilfiger's London Show

Brandon Thomas Lee shows off his chest tattoo while wearing a jacket and no shirt at the Tommy Hilfiger show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 19) at the Roundhouse in London, England.

The 21-year-old model was joined on the carpet by his girlfriend Pyper America Smith.

Some of the other stars at the event included social star Cameron Dallas, singer Justine Skye, actress Coco Konig, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and models like Jasmine Sanders, Lara Stone, Toby Huntington-Whiteley, and Pietro Boselli.

British stars like Daisy Lowe and Poppy Delevingne, as well as mother-son duo Sadie Frost and Rafferty Law, were also there!

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the Tommy Hilfiger show…