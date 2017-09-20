Britney Spears & Mariah Carey Hang Out at a Dinner Party - See the Pic!

Britney Spears and Mariah Carey are two of the most in-demand showgirls on the Las Vegas Strip – so it only makes sense that the two finally hung out together!

Britney posted a photo hanging with the Elusive Chanteuse herself on her Instagram on Wednesday (September 20).

“You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! 🎉 Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!” the Glory pop icon wrote.

Britney is set to return to Planet Hollywood for the last stretch of her Piece of Me residency on October 11, while Mariah is bringing her All I Want for Christmas is You show to Vegas this year beginning on December 14.

