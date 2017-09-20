Top Stories
Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'AGT' Finals! (Video)

Katy Perry Launches 'Witness Tour' - See Set List & Photos!

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Wed, 20 September 2017 at 10:00 am

Celine Dion Sends AGT's Celine Tam a Special Message!

Celine Tam was voted off of America’s Got Talent but was definitely one of the fan-favorite contestants after belting out Celine Dion‘s “My Heart Will Go On.”

The nine-year-old singer was named after Celine Dion, and she received a very special message from the superstar on Twitter today!

“Congrats! You did an amazing job on @AGT! If ever you and your family are in Las Vegas I would love for you to be guests at my show!,” Celine Diontweeted at the young singer after she posted another video showing off her singing chops singing the famed song from Titanic.
