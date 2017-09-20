Top Stories
Wed, 20 September 2017 at 9:35 am

Channing Tatum on Wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum: 'She's Got a Great Booty!'

Channing Tatum on Wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum: 'She's Got a Great Booty!'

Channing Tatum is all smiles while stopping by a theater in London, England on Tuesday evening (September 19).

The 37-year-old actor walked the red carpet with his beautiful wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum earlier in the week at the premiere of his movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

While on the red carpet, Channing praised his wife during an interview with ET.

“She’s got a great booty,” Channing said.

In the film, Channing has a scene where he dances around in his underwear.

“That scene was not in the script. I think every director wants to put me in something weird and make me dance around. I think it’s gonna be a trend in every single one of my films. But it was fun this time that I could be as bad as I could possibly be. It felt right, so it was good,” Channing added.
