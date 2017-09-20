Chris Evans & Mark Ruffalo Team Up To Help Launch ATL100 Campaign - Watch Here!

Chris Evans and his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo are teaming up to help launch the ATL100 campaign and celebrate Atlanta’s very own climate superheroes!

ATL100 is a multi-week, city-wide campaign that will put the spotlight on local heroes who are helping Atlanta achieve its commitment to running on 100% renewable energy sources.

Chris and Mark both recently took a break from filming Avengers to record a short video celebrating all the honorees – Watch below!

Earlier this year, Atlanta became the 27th city to commit to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2035. “We can do amazing things. We have the technology to do it. The wind is in our sails economically and it just takes us going out to the world and telling everybody the good news — and the good news is that we don’t need fossil fuels anymore,” Mark said in a statement. “Clean energy from wind, water and sun is the fastest way to our freedom. Whoever controls your energy controls your life controls your destiny and this is how way we take back our destiny, by giving energy to each and every community and letting them make, store, and sell their own energy as they see fit.”



Chris Evans & Mark Ruffalo – ATL100 Campaign